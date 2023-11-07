Cream of the Crop
JMU defensive lineman Green to miss rest of season

James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green looks on from the bench during a football game...
James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green looks on from the bench during a football game against Old Dominion on Oct. 28, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison defensive lineman Jalen Green will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a knee injury sustained during Saturday’s win at Georgia State, head coach Curt Cignetti announced on Monday.

Through nine games, Green led the nation with 15.5 sacks and and 21 tackles for loss, becoming one of the top pass rushes in the nation.

Green’s marquee game during the season came at Marshall where he recorded five and a half sacks.

Green will finish second in JMU single-season history for sacks, just one shy of tying the program’s record.

