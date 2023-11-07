Cream of the Crop
JMU women’s basketball dominates EMU to open season

Duke Dog dances during timeout during a college basketball game between EMU and James Madison...
Duke Dog dances during timeout during a college basketball game between EMU and James Madison on Nov. 6, 2023(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball opened the season with a 104-31 win over EMU.

Jamia Hazell led the Dukes with 17 points and seven rebounds while Kseniia Kozlova added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ashanti Barnes racked up nine points and 10 rebounds for the purple and gold.

The Dukes are back in action against Toledo on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

