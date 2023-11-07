Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case
File image by WHSV
Entry Mountain Fire injures one, damages property