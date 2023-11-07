Massanutten Regional Library sees trends among increased checkout

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library is seeing increased circulation as book banning remains a conversation in school districts. Staff at the library say they are seeing more people coming through on a regular basis who are looking for something new to read.

“Folks are trying to read more authors of color folks, or we’re seeing increased volumes of folks, looking for new authors as well classics that they might have never been introduced to, but they want to, but they want to read now,” Massanutten Regional Library Director Zach Felder said.

The circulation desk at the library has seen more of the homeschooled community come through the doors, finding either something to read for school or for the family to enjoy together.

“In September, we checked out about 17,000 more items than September from last year. Types of books of people are checking out, of course, we have folks checking out items for school as that picks up but as winter comes along that transition into books that are cozy in front of the fire,” Felder said.

The wide selection of books comes from the donations that support stocking the shelves.

Donations for the Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg are accepted from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and also from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

