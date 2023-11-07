New property notification service available in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court’s Office has partnered with Logan Systems, Inc. to offer a free property notification service.

Steve Landes, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk, said his office has heard concerns form citizens regarding title fraud and this service is there to provide peace of mind and help them access information quicker.

”The system is set up where the public can see anything related to deeds or land records here at the courthouse or you can sign up for a subscription if you are a title agent, real estate realtor or attorney but that is a 600 dollar fee,” said Landes.

Landes said this service allows individuals to be notified by email with anything related to their property, instead of having to go to the courthouse.

“It would be your responsibility to sign up and then if something happens you can contact us and say hey what is going on with my land records, my deed, my property,” said Landes.

November 6, 2023 is the first day this service became available to use in Augusta County.

