North Fork Middle School students help create outdoor classroom

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A major student-led project is coming to life at North Fork Middle School in Quicksburg. Carpentry students from Triplett Tech are building an outdoor classroom on the side of the school.

“A couple years ago I received an award that had some money attached to it and the goal was to use that money for an educational advancement at our school. Immediately the outdoor classroom came to mind so it can enrich students’ educational opportunities and experiences,” said Dara Booher, an Agriscience Teacher at North Fork.

The goal is to provide an outdoor learning experience for students and to get them out in the fresh air.

Over the summer Booher asked some North Fork students if they would help with the project and five students in the FFA became spokespersons for the project. Over the past few months, the students worked to make the project a reality.

“We’ve gone around to local businesses and community supporters and we asked for donations whether it be materials or money. We just asked them if they could help with it,” said Nolan Armentrout a member of the FFA at North Fork Middle School.

Booher said that the students worked hard to help get the project to where it is now.

“They’ve gone to organizations, they’ve gone to board meetings, they’ve had conferences, they’ve made phone calls, they’ve made cold calls, and just stopped in and talked to businesses. So the community has been extremely supportive toward these individuals and toward our project goals,” she said.

Booher said that there are a lot of possibilities for how the classroom will be used.

“The priority goes to the agriculture classes but we definitely have the school community in mind. I’ve already shared with the other teachers and administrators that we hope that other classes will take advantage of the opportunity to have a different learning environment and be outside, just utilizing that space to enrich their learning experiences,” she said.

The students who helped make the project a reality said they’re excited to be able to use the outdoor classroom.

“We can do more outside activities and do more hands-on stuff and make a little bit of a mess,” said Jacob Hollar, a member of the FFA at North Fork.

“We can do things that make a little bit bigger of a mess that we can’t do inside the shop or something that we need to do outside. We can also use it for chapter meetings or we have an ag day where the kindergartners come over here and we learn about agriculture,” added Armentrout.

Armentrout said that it is exciting to see the project nearing completion.

“It feels good to just be a part of it and know that you made it happen,” he said. “The vision we had for it was something that can help us a lot, we can use it for lots of different things. It’s not just for the Ag Department it’s for the whole school and even for the community to use.”

Dara Booher said it has been great to see her students take part in the project.

“I’m very excited to just have a project that was truly brought together by students in our community that is going to help education and enrich their learning experience,” she said.

Construction on the classroom began in late August and is expected to be complete in December.

