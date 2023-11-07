Officials report a wildfire at the base of the Shenandoah Mountain

SHENANDOAH MOUNTAIN, W. Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie told WHSV about a wildfire burning along West Side Road, at the base of Shenandoah Mountain in the George Washington National Forest near Brandywine.

As of 6:15 a.m., he said about 10 acres of land were burning. Crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

