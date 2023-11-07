Cream of the Crop
Participation in 2023 Election helps shape Commonwealth’s future

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is the last chance to cast your ballot. Kyle Kondik, an analyst and managing editor for UVA Politics Center, said the 2023 election year is a big deal statewide because votes shape what happens next for Virginia.

“This is going to determine if Governor Glenn Youngkin has a Republican majority in the state legislature or not. that’s very important for the future governments of Virginia,” Kondik said.

Previous elections have shown Kondik that anything can happen.

“In 2017, we had a race that helped decide the state legislature that basically went to a coin toss because the candidates tied, so you never know whether your vote will be decisive or not,” Kondik said.

Kondik says America runs on participatory democracy, which means results are solely based on who shows up at the polls.

“If people are not to participate, then they’re outsourcing their decision-making of the people. it’s important for people to read up on the candidates and participate because, otherwise, you give up the right to complain if you don’t participate,” Kondik said.

The polls in the Shenandoah Valley close at 7:00 p.m.

Kondik said Democrats have a small majority in the state Senate while Republicans are the same for the Virginia House of Delegates. He thinks it is important to vote because both chambers are competitive.

