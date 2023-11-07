Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Pendleton County man indicted on felony sexual abuse, prosecutor says

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Grand Jury indicted a Pendleton County man on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to Pendleton County Prosecutor April Mallow.

Mallow says Lawrence Puffenbarger was indicted on alleged felony sexual abuse in the first degree. Puffenbarger is also facing multiple counts of assault against multiple victims, according to Mallow.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE: The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfire confirmed at the base of the Shenandoah Mountain
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case

Latest News

The board showcases the names of 364 men and women affiliated with Bridgewater College, who...
Bridgewater College restores WWII Service Honor Board
US: Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm trend continues and mainly dry
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park.
Shenandoah National Park imposes fire ban