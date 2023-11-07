Pendleton County man indicted on felony sexual abuse, prosecutor says

PENDLETON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Grand Jury indicted a Pendleton County man on Tuesday, Nov. 7, according to Pendleton County Prosecutor April Mallow.

Mallow says Lawrence Puffenbarger was indicted on alleged felony sexual abuse in the first degree. Puffenbarger is also facing multiple counts of assault against multiple victims, according to Mallow.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.