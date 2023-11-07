Shenandoah County School Board Election Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November 7 is Election Day, and five candidates are running for the Shenandoah County School board.

District 2 incumbent Marty Hesley is not running for reelection. Former educator Jonathan Nateghi-Asli and Thomas Streett are running to replace him. Former teacher Joy Bauserman and conservative Gloria Carlineo are running to replace District 3 incumbent Cynthia Walsh. For District 4, candidate Mike Rickard is running unopposed to replace incumbent Andrew Keller.

As a former teacher, Nateghi-Asli wants to support teacher retention and quality education for students. He says his top priority is eliminating barriers to learning, and all students should have access to a rigorous curriculum. Nateghi-Asli’s campaign is heavily focused on school safety.

Bauserman, also a former educator, advocates for teachers to have support from the community and administration. She also says the education system needs to evolve to meet the needs of students and the community. In an interview, she said she believes politics should be kept outside of the classroom. Her opponent, Carlineo, is running as a conservative. Her campaign website states she is pushing for more parental involvement in students’ education, and she wants to keep Critical Race Theory out of schools.

Rickard, a parent of students who attended Strasburg High School, is running as a conservative. His campaign is largely centered around parental involvement. In an interview, he said he wants schools to reflect Christian values. Both Rickard and Carlineo have endorsed one another on their social media pages.

WHSV reached out to Streett and Carlineo, and were unable to coordinate an interview.

