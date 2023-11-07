The Story of the 611 Steam Engine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Before diesel locomotives were popular, steam engines ruled the rails. As diesel engines began rolling out, Norfolk and Western created a final class of steam engines designed for passenger service. The Class J engines were the final steam engines built before diesels would take over.

In this report, we’re going to explore the history of the 611, and look at the work that went into getting it ready for its Fall 2023 excursion with the Virginia Scenic Railway.

According to the Virginia Museum of Transportation, The 611 was built at the East End Shops in Roanoke in 1950. The 611 is a Class J steam locomotive, noted for its streamlined design, which was meant to show off the power and efficiency of steam technology. At the time it was built, steam engines were starting to be replaced by diesel, and many steam locomotives would be retired and scrapped or left to rot not long after the 611 was built. The Museum says the 611 is considered one of the most powerful and advanced steam locomotives ever built.

“It’s quite a special engine.” Mendy Flynn, Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said. “There’s so much about it that sets it apart from other engines.”

The 611 was housed at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in 1962 after it was retired in 1959, but in 1981 it was returned to service and was operational until 1994 when it was brought back to the Museum, where it sat until entering service once again in 2015.

“The 611 is an icon, and it’s the last of its breed.” President of the Buckingham Branch Railroad, Steve Powell said. “The final versions of steam engines were built in the early 50′s, and when you look back at these engines the technology, and craftsmanship really stands out and shines.”

Over the years, the 611 has received many awards and honors, and was even featured in a 1983 promotional documentary by Norfolk Southern ‘Going Home’, which showed the restoration of the 611 and its trip back home to Roanoke. In 1984, the 611 was named a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and later was designated as the Commonwealth’s Official Steam Engine, according to the Virginia Museum of Transportation’s website.

After a few more excursion runs, the 611 was a static display at the Virginia Museum of Transportation once again, and people were able to take photos with and learn about the historic steam engine. Mendy Flynn said people from all over the world come to the Museum to see the 611, and she enjoys hearing their stories about what the 611 means to them.

“It’s amazing to see the reach this engine has, especially when you think about people from other countries coming to see it.” Flynn said. “She really is a Rockstar.”

In Goshen, crews work to create a place for the 611 to launch from, and for people to board and disembark from the passenger cars. When arriving to the train, there are people lined up taking photos, talking about the engine, selling refreshments, souvenirs, and preparing for the next excursion. Steve Powell said seeing the support for the 611 and the excursions is an amazing feeling, and he is happy that people are appreciating the historic engine.

“The 611 is the last Class-J steam engine left, and I want people to appreciate the history of the engine, as well as the work that went into keeping her serviceable so we can do excursions like these.” Powell said.

The 611 was photographed by well-known photographer O. Winston Link in the 1950′s as part of his work with Norfolk and Western to document the last mainline steam railroads, and photographers still seek out historic steam engines, like the 611, to recreate or capture the same feelings of Link’s photography. Along the route of the excursion, people line up trying to get the best views or photos of the engine as it races by either on its way to Staunton, or back to Goshen.

Joel Gillespie is a train enthusiast who took an interest in photography during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said seeing the 611 inspired him to look into photography as a hobby.

“During COVID, I took up train photography, and it rekindled an interest I had in the hobby.” Gillespie said. “The 611 was the very first steam locomotive I had ever seen, and it was different from a typical train you’d see at a railroad crossing. It was different”

Gillespie said learning about the 611 expanded into learning about Virginia history, and the importance of the railroad. With the 611 being the last of its kind, Gillespie said he hopes people understand how unique it is and that they will take a moment to watch it whenever it is in their area.

Speaking with photographers at Victoria Station, many expressed that they heard stories of the 611 and final days of steam engines from their parents, and they wanted to relive those memories by seeing and chasing the 611. To be able to pass down those photographs to future generations, is something one Staunton photographer said meant the world to him.

The final excursion run was on Nov. 5, and over 600 people rode behind the 611 as she went to Staunton, and then went back to Goshen for one final time this year. According to the Norfolk and Western Class J No. 611 Facebook page, over the five weeks of excursions, over 20,000 rode on the train, over 120 people volunteered to help make the excursions happen, and the 611 made 30 trips during that time.

After interviewing several volunteers in the famous ‘Powhatan Arrow’ car, it’s clear that there is a lot of love for the 611 and that she will be always draw a crowd and people will come from all over the world to see the last of its kind.

As the 611 looks to the future, people who work with the engine say they don’t want people to forget its past.

