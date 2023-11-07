‘Tribute to Trent Skatepark’ aiming for spring groundbreaking

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After ten years of community support, the “Tribute to Trent Skatepark” in Strasburg is getting closer to construction after its approval in June.

Strasburg Town Council members got an update on the park’s progress at Monday’s meeting.

The Strasburg Planning and Zoning Department will create site plans for contractors to bid on.

“It’s a matter of creating another set of plans more for big documents that will have detailed information related so contractors can bid and then it’s a matter of getting with the town and the county to get the proper permits for development,” Brian Otis, Planning and Zoning Administrator for the town of Strasburg said.

The department hopes to begin construction early next year.

”The thought is they’re looking to break ground early next spring just kind of with the weather and conditions for concrete you need warmer weather for that to work,” Otis said.

This project was largely funded by the community, with the town contributing $145,000.

Community members even offered to clear out the land themselves, and Monday night, Otis confirmed they are still involved and those plans remain.

