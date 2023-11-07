Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘Tribute to Trent Skatepark’ aiming for spring groundbreaking

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After ten years of community support, the “Tribute to Trent Skatepark” in Strasburg is getting closer to construction after its approval in June.

Strasburg Town Council members got an update on the park’s progress at Monday’s meeting.

The Strasburg Planning and Zoning Department will create site plans for contractors to bid on.

“It’s a matter of creating another set of plans more for big documents that will have detailed information related so contractors can bid and then it’s a matter of getting with the town and the county to get the proper permits for development,” Brian Otis, Planning and Zoning Administrator for the town of Strasburg said.

The department hopes to begin construction early next year.

”The thought is they’re looking to break ground early next spring just kind of with the weather and conditions for concrete you need warmer weather for that to work,” Otis said.

This project was largely funded by the community, with the town contributing $145,000.

Community members even offered to clear out the land themselves, and Monday night, Otis confirmed they are still involved and those plans remain.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case
File image by WHSV
Entry Mountain Fire injures one, damages property

Latest News

Shenandoah County School Board Election Preview
The Berry family has been running the food drive for 16 years.
Brent Berry Food Drive enters 16th year
FILE: The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Officials report a wildfire at the base of the Shenandoah Mountain
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm trend continues and mainly dry