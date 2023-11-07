Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at WVU

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE

WVU officials have given the all clear after a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say WVU Police officers found no evidence of a threat.

The bomb threat was made by phone to an employee just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

Campus operations returned to normal at around 2 p.m., officials say.

UPD is investigating the origin of the call and will take additional actions, as warranted.

ORIGINAL STORY

A bomb threat has been reported at West Virginia University.

According to the WVU Alert page on X (formerly Twitter), a bomb threat was reported at the Mineral Resources and Engineering Sciences Building on the Evansdale Campus Tuesday afternoon.

University officials say to evacuate and avoid the Evansdale area of campus at this time.

Officials also say PRT services at the Engineer station have been stopped, adding that the PRT will bypass the Engineering Sciences Station.

University Police Department officers are currently conducting a sweep of the Mineral Resources Building. Officials say people should avoid the area while that takes place.

Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case

Latest News

The circulation desk at the library has seen more of the homeschooled community come through...
Massanutten Regional Library sees trends among increased checkout
Massanutten Regional Library sees trends among increased checkout
USDA offers disaster programs to Rockingham and Page County farmers
Court Generic
Pendleton County man indicted on felony sexual abuse, prosecutor says
The board showcases the names of 364 men and women affiliated with Bridgewater College, who...
Bridgewater College restores WWII Service Honor Board