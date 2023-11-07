Update on Quaker Run Fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cory Swift, Public Information Officer with the Virginia Department of Forestry for the Quaker Run Fire, said the fire has burned around 2,800 acres of land. This includes private, state, and federal land.

Swift said two challenges crews face are the steep rocky terrains, which have made it hard for firefighters to install containment lines and get equipment there, and the weather.

“It has been extremely dry, it has been sunny and windy. We haven’t had any precipitation and we don’t really foresee any in the near future, all of the trees have dropped their leaves and that has provided a ready fuel source for this fire,” said Swift.

Swift said the fire has jumped the containment lines and expanded.

“The terrain is so hard for us to move around in, we are not able to just immediately re-establish a new containment, it takes so serious effort and planning to put in new containment lines,” said Swift.

Swift said because of the size of the fire, it is going to take some time after the fire is contained to fully put it out.

“It is going to take at least two weeks for us to carry out that mop up stage where we are going in and spring water on any remaining hot spots or anything that is still smoldering,” said Swift.

Swift said to be careful with fire, and advises against open burning in your yard until there is some rain.

