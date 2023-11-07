Cream of the Crop
US: Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths

(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is lung cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. In 2023, there have been 238,340 new cases of lung cancer and about 127,070 deaths from lung cancer.

Lung cancer mainly occurs in older people. Most people diagnosed with the disease are 65 or older, and a very small number of people are diagnosed younger than 45.

Mario Montalvo, DO is a pulmonary critical care physician at Sentara RMH. He said lung cancer is a silent disease and most people don’t know they have it until it is too late.

“Lung cancer outcomes are so poor now because in the early stages when it is potentially curable, it’s completely asymptomatic. You don’t really know you have it until it’s too far gone,” Montalvo said.

He said people often refer to E-cigarettes as a smoking alternative, but they create harmful carcinogens for people inhaling the smoke.

“We’ve only had around a decade of experience with e-cigarettes,” Montalvo said. “We know that they’re not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. They still cause some inflammatory changes in the lungs.”

He said there are a bunch of clients who are confused about the health implications of E-cigarettes.

“A lot of folks come into the clinic asking if e-cigarettes are a safe alternative to smoking and the answer is across the board is no it’s not. It’s not a completely safe way to alternate smoking,” He said.

He recommends people who are over the age of fifty and have a history of smoking, they should consult with their doctor about a possible lung cancer screening.

