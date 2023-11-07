USDA offers disaster programs to Rockingham and Page County farmers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County and Page County farmers are eligible to apply for disaster programs after significant drought conditions have impacted their farms this year.

“Agriculture is Rockingham’s number one industry so it took a pretty big hit this summer with the dry weather that we’ve had but farmers and producers have really struggled with everything going on,” Brain Carpenter, county executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency said. “They get their income based off the rain we have in the summer so the grain farmers have been impacted, cattle farmers have been impacted, we can’t make hay if the pastures not there so they’ve taken a pretty big hit both Rockingham and Page County.”

These disaster programs are through the USDA.

From grain to cattle farmers, each has experienced hardships this season from lack of rainfall.

”There’s funding there for grazing losses for livestock that received basically 50% of their diet and their energy comes from grazing and then we also have the emergency livestock program designed for reimbursement for hay, silage or grain that they’ve had to purchase over and above what they’ve normally used to feed their animals,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said he knows this won’t be a bail-out for the farmers who suffered, but they hope it will be enough to help them to continue doing what they love.

Producers can apply to receive ELAP assistance at local FSA service centers. The ELAP application period ends Dec. 31 of each calendar year. In addition to submitting an application for payment, producers who suffered livestock losses should submit a notice of loss to the local FSA office that maintains their farm records.

More information can be found here.

Carpenter said you can also call the office at (540) 433-9126.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.