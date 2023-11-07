WHSV launching new show ‘Fast Break Friday’ early 2024

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has always taken pride in its coverage of high school sports and the station reaffirmed that commitment on Monday.

The station is excited to launch a brand new high school basketball show this winter, ‘Fast Break Friday,’ The show will offer extended highlights, scores, and other in-depth high school boys and girls basketball coverage like never before on WHSV.

“We are fortunate to have some highly talented high school basketball programs in The Valley,” says WHSV Vice President and General Manager Jay Webb. “The goal of ‘Fast Break Friday’ is to bring this action to our viewers like never before. We want our viewers to feel like they were at the games – and if they were there – to relive it again.”

WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren will host the weekly show. He will be joined by sports reporter Peri Sheinin.

“Think of ‘Fast Break Friday’ as the high school basketball version of ‘EndZone,’” says Haren. “We’ll highlight the best high school boys and girls basketball from across The Valley each Friday during the winter months. I can’t wait to launch this show for our incredible viewers.

‘Fast Break Friday’ will air from 11:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. on Friday nights on WHSV.

Additional details about the show will be released in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.