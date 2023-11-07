Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

WHSV launching new show ‘Fast Break Friday’ early 2024

WHSV is launching a new high school basketball show this winter, 'Fast Break Friday'
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV has always taken pride in its coverage of high school sports and the station reaffirmed that commitment on Monday.

The station is excited to launch a brand new high school basketball show this winter, ‘Fast Break Friday,’ The show will offer extended highlights, scores, and other in-depth high school boys and girls basketball coverage like never before on WHSV.

“We are fortunate to have some highly talented high school basketball programs in The Valley,” says WHSV Vice President and General Manager Jay Webb. “The goal of ‘Fast Break Friday’ is to bring this action to our viewers like never before. We want our viewers to feel like they were at the games – and if they were there – to relive it again.”

WHSV Sports Director Jarvis Haren will host the weekly show. He will be joined by sports reporter Peri Sheinin.

“Think of ‘Fast Break Friday’ as the high school basketball version of ‘EndZone,’” says Haren. “We’ll highlight the best high school boys and girls basketball from across The Valley each Friday during the winter months. I can’t wait to launch this show for our incredible viewers.

‘Fast Break Friday’ will air from 11:15 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. on Friday nights on WHSV.

Additional details about the show will be released in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
One lane reopens on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Area high schools learn first-round playoff matchups
The Virginia Department of Forestry says firefighters are battling a wildfire.
Over 2,400 acres burned as wildfire spreads into Shenandoah National Park
File image by WHSV
Entry Mountain Fire injures one, damages property

Latest News

WHSV is launching a new high school basketball show this winter, 'Fast Break Friday'
WHSV to launch 'Fast Break Friday' this winter
James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023
JMU men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season at Michigan State, part of challenging non-conference slate
James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr. speaks with WHSV about the 2023-24 season
Terrence Edwards Jr. Media Day: Full Interview
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan at practice on Oct. 24, 2023
JMU women’s basketball begins quest to defend Sun Belt title