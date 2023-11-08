7 Brew drive-thru Coffee finds home in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With a new spin on a coffee shop, being drive-thru only, 7 Brew has a unique atmosphere.

“We’re revolutionizing the drive-thru,” Turner Garza, regional manager for 7 Brew said. “It’s completely different than any other drive-thru that’s out there ... if you come through the line there’s people standing outside, people talking to you, jumping around, singing, dancing, we’re writing on cars right now, it’s just an insanely upbeat environment and I think that’s what sets us apart.”

Originating in Arkansas, the 7 Brew company has made its way north. After opening earlier this week, they believe Harrisonburg was the perfect fit.

”The title the ‘Friendly City’ is completely accurate ... and I don’t know JMU is just this one-of-a-kind school like that’s the main part that drew us here and you know we’ve got some more stores in Virginia but I think Harrisonburg was the perfect place to start,” Garza said.

On the menu are the seven originals which then can be tailored to people’s taste.

“We have all of those seven originals that are specific to us and then we also have our own energy brand it’s called 7 Energy, it’s made specifically to have flavor added to it,” Garza said.

7 Brew is offering community hours, where they give free small coffees for an hour for the rest of the week,

Saturday is ‘Swag Day’ where you get a free t-shirt if you purchase a large drink/

“We’re seeing a ton of college students and I think that’s my favorite part is knowing that we hit JMU hard and they’ve supported us a ton,” Garza said.

7 Brew is located off East Market Street in Harrisonburg and is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

