Adagio House prepares community center for support-need people and caregivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit has plans for 2024 with a new community center on Blackberry Lane in Harrisonburg. The vision is to offer programs for people of all ages who have different support needs — including neurodiversity.

“We will take time to get to know each participant, what their support needs are, and how we can best support them to really love the programming that we have here. Whether they experience Neurodiversity or disability do we want to be able to provide services to connect people,” Adagio House Founder and Executive Director April Hepler said.

Hepler says the Adagio House Community Center is set to open on Jan. 13.

The building, amounting to 9,000 square feet, is being repurposed for the people and their caregivers. On the lower level of the Community Center, there will be classes and activities for people with support needs and their families. The upper level will be a coworking space designed for families who have a loved one who is neurodiverse or lives with a disability. Adults with remote work can bring their loved ones with support needs to work with them, and participants can access varying levels of support to best suit their needs.

Hepler said the incoming community center goes along with their vision to provide wrap-around care. One of the main goals she has is to fill the gap by providing activities for those facing disabilities who are between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

“We’re excited to offer a variety of program programming here we’re going to do cooking classes and knitting and painting and crafts. We actually have a potter who’s going to come and do some pottery and we’re going to adapt it all to the abilities of every participant,” Hepler said.

Early sign-ups are happening until November 30 for after-school care. After-school activities will run Monday through Friday from 3:00-5:30 p.m. for the spring semester beginning January 29, 2024. Hepler said the early registration allows the best chance for schools to organize transportation for participants, if possible.

The team is planning the building to include a quiet room, and sensory gym, so they can be ready for the open house scheduled for January 16 featuring a hot chocolate bar, tours, and games.

