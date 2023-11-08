STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Adam Campbell wins Staunton City Council Race against Wilson Fauber.

Terry Holmes served on council on an interim basis and did not seek re-election, vying for the vacant seat were Adam Campbell and Wilson Fauber.

Campbell led the race with 4,031 votes, and Fauber trailed behind with 2,239 votes. Current results are showing that Campbell will win the city council race.

Campbell said he wants to improve communication between the city and the citizens, having more local and regional collaborations on issues in the area.

“I am a big believer in investments in the public space and making sure those city investments and public dollars both provide the maximum benefit possible for all members of our community but also looking for ways to stretch our local revenue by looking at grants in the state and federal level,” said Campbell.

