Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race wrap-up

Democrat Tracy Pyles and Republican George Price face off for the Commissioner of Revenue...
Democrat Tracy Pyles and Republican George Price face off for the Commissioner of Revenue position in Augusta County.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Democrat Tracy Pyles and Republican George Price face off for the Commissioner of Revenue position in Augusta County.

As of Nov. 7, George Price holds two-thirds of the votes for the position. Only the provisional ballots are left to count.

More information on the Commissioner of Revenue and these two candidates can be found here.

