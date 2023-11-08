Augusta County School Board North River District Race

VERONA , Va. (WHSV) - Sharon Griffin leads over Nicholas Collins in North River District race.

Nicholas Collins has been serving on the Augusta County School Board for 24 years, and currently serves as the chair.

Collins said that politics were getting too involved in school board matters.

“One of the main reasons I am running is because I sense that politics is trying to enter our system more and more. I am not necessarily a political person, I try to stay neutral, and that is what I think should occur on school boards,” said Collins.

Challenger Sharon Griffin, who was in education for 40 years, wanted to get involved in education again.

“The mental health issues are horrific, the decline in academic achievement is horrific. Governor Younkin was able to uncover how far Virginia had slipped over the last decade, so now we are near the bottom in the nation in achievement of our 4th grade students,” said Griffin.

The results are 97% in with Griffin leading with 2,020 votes, Collins has 1,235 votes.

4 of the 5 precincts have reported.

