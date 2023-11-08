Augusta County School Board Riverheads District Race

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Incumbent John Ward leads over Rebekah Page Hearn in Riverheads District for the Augusta County School Board Race.

Hearn said she wanted to run for school board to be a voice for parents.

“Parental rights and communication is a huge problem with our school board,” Hearn said. “Transparency is huge; there is a lot of information out there and it is really hard to find.”

Ward is currently leading with 1,715 votes, Hearn with 1,453 votes. Precinct 4 of the 5 precincts is currently reporting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.