Augusta County School Board Riverheads District Race
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Incumbent John Ward leads over Rebekah Page Hearn in Riverheads District for the Augusta County School Board Race.
Hearn said she wanted to run for school board to be a voice for parents.
“Parental rights and communication is a huge problem with our school board,” Hearn said. “Transparency is huge; there is a lot of information out there and it is really hard to find.”
Ward is currently leading with 1,715 votes, Hearn with 1,453 votes. Precinct 4 of the 5 precincts is currently reporting.
