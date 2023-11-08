Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County School Board Wayne District Race

Timothy Swortzel and Mykell Alleman competing for the Augusta County School Board Wayne...
Timothy Swortzel and Mykell Alleman competing for the Augusta County School Board Wayne District seat.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Incumbent Timothy Swortzel has lead over challenger Mykell Alleman.

Swortzel has been on the school board for 12 years.

He said if re-elected, he would address the bus driver crisis, teacher retention, and fair pay for faculty and staff.

Alleman said if elected, she would ensure every Wayne District student receives the best quality education.

This race has been a close one, but Swortzel currently is leading with 1,625 votes and Alleman is trailing with 1,333 votes.

Election results are still be counted and there is no winner declared at this time.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm through Thursday
Rebekah Page Hearn is challenging incumbent John Ward
Augusta County School Board Riverheads District Race
voting stickers
Voter turnout at Staunton voting location
Nick Collins is being challenged by Sharon Griffin
Augusta County School Board North River District Race