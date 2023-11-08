Augusta County School Board Wayne District Race

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Incumbent Timothy Swortzel has lead over challenger Mykell Alleman.

Swortzel has been on the school board for 12 years.

He said if re-elected, he would address the bus driver crisis, teacher retention, and fair pay for faculty and staff.

Alleman said if elected, she would ensure every Wayne District student receives the best quality education.

This race has been a close one, but Swortzel currently is leading with 1,625 votes and Alleman is trailing with 1,333 votes.

Election results are still be counted and there is no winner declared at this time.

