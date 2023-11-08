Central wins Region 2B Championship, defeats Fort Defiance 3-1

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Central volleyball team defeated Fort Defiance 3-1 to win the Region 2B Championship on Tuesday night.

The Falcons were led by Peyton Dinardo with 22 kills while Hadley Witherow contributed with 13 kills. Bailey Sheetz had 46 assists.

Central will host a state tournament match Saturday night while Fort Defiance hits the road. Game times and matchups are to be determined.

You can listen to postgame reaction below from Dinardo, Central head coach Ashlie Clar, and Fort Defiance head coach Amber Pitsenbarger.

Fort Defiance at Central postgame interview after the Falcons 3-1 win

