Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Chad Cubbage reelected for third term as Page County Sheriff

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage was reelected to serve a third term as Sheriff on Tuesday.
Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage was reelected to serve a third term as Sheriff on Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage was reelected to serve a third term as Sheriff on Tuesday. His opponent and first cousin Aaron Cubbage conceded the race on Facebook, congratulating the Sheriff on his victory.

Sheriff Cubbage’s team celebrated the victory on Tuesday night at the Goodrich Center outside of Stanley.

“It’s very humbling, the outpouring of support that showed up here tonight, it’s really touched my heart,” said Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Sheriff Cubbage won a fairly tightly contested race over his cousin. With five of six precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Sheriff Cubbage had over 51% of the vote with 4,592 votes to Aaron Cubbage’s 4,241.

The Sheriff said he is grateful to be able to continue to serve his community and he already has some big goals for his next term.

“We’re going to continue addressing the drug problem that Page County faces. We definitely need to address our incarceration issues that we face within the Page County Jail, the overcrowding problem that we have,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Cubbage thanked the Page County voters for their faith in him to continue as sheriff. He said he and his team are looking forward to continuing to provide the very best law enforcement for the citizens of Page County and that there will be many good things coming down the pipeline.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case

Latest News

Nick Collins is being challenged by Sharon Griffin
Augusta County School Board North River District Race
Democrat Tracy Pyles and Republican George Price face off for the Commissioner of Revenue...
Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue race wrap-up
On Tuesday Leila Longcor was elected as the next District 4 Supervisor in Rockingham County,...
Leila Longcor wins Rockingham County District 4 Supervisor race
Fauber vs. Campbell
Adam Campbell wins Staunton City Council Race