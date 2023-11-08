Chad Cubbage reelected for third term as Page County Sheriff

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage was reelected to serve a third term as Sheriff on Tuesday. His opponent and first cousin Aaron Cubbage conceded the race on Facebook, congratulating the Sheriff on his victory.

Sheriff Cubbage’s team celebrated the victory on Tuesday night at the Goodrich Center outside of Stanley.

“It’s very humbling, the outpouring of support that showed up here tonight, it’s really touched my heart,” said Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Sheriff Cubbage won a fairly tightly contested race over his cousin. With five of six precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Sheriff Cubbage had over 51% of the vote with 4,592 votes to Aaron Cubbage’s 4,241.

The Sheriff said he is grateful to be able to continue to serve his community and he already has some big goals for his next term.

“We’re going to continue addressing the drug problem that Page County faces. We definitely need to address our incarceration issues that we face within the Page County Jail, the overcrowding problem that we have,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

Cubbage thanked the Page County voters for their faith in him to continue as sheriff. He said he and his team are looking forward to continuing to provide the very best law enforcement for the citizens of Page County and that there will be many good things coming down the pipeline.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.