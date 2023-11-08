Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg sees lower voter turnout

By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a steady voter turnout in Harrisonburg, Elections in the city are seeing lower numbers than last year.

The Harrisonburg Electoral Board said people weren’t as interested. According to registrar Mark Finks, by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, there were just over 3,000 ballots cast, not including those from early voting. By 6:00 p.m., there were nearly 7,000 ballots cast, marking a 30 percent voter turnout.

Electoral board chairman David Weins said he measures people’s enthusiasm for the election by the number of signs in people’s yards.

“You know, if somebody’s really enthusiastic, they’re gonna put a lot yard signs out,” said Weins, “And there just weren’t that many, so I’m really curious about what the result’s going to be.”

Since this year was not a presidential or governor election year, low turnout was expected.

