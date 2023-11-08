HCPS and Sentara partner to provide healthcare option for families in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday morning a ribbon cutting was held for the Sentara Community Care Center. It will be used to improve healthcare in the Friendly City through a partnership between Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Sentara.

“We are a community of newcomers, diversity, and we have a lot of families that are living paycheck to paycheck, our A.L.I.C.E. population. So this is definitely going to make an impact on our students and their families just to be able to come into a location where you can get healthcare for free,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed.

The Care Center is located on the first floor of the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Family Resource Center. It will provide a place for students to get their required immunizations and physicals for school.

“One of the toughest things when it comes to starting school is going through all of those hoops. You’ve got to get all your immunizations if you’re a new person to our school division you’ve got to get all that testing together and the transcripts and so forth, in our community many of those things have to be translated from various languages,” said HCPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards. “Some of our social workers and others have driven students dozens of miles away to get a required immunization. So this partnership provides one of those foundational blocks that our families need in order for their students to be successful in school.”

Dr. Richards said that the hope is the clinic will allow the Family Resource Center to be a one-stop shop for families when registering for school. The Care Center also provides free healthcare to families that are uninsured or on Medicaid.

“We have families that have to make tough decisions. ‘Do I feed my family and not buy this medicine or not go to the doctor’ Those decisions shouldn’t be made but that’s the reality,” said Mayor Reed. “This is going to break down some of those barriers, especially for our families that are newcomers here and English is their second language. They may be kind of hesitant to come to doctors’ offices because they feel like they can’t communicate, they can come here.”

Currently, more than 90% of the center’s patients are non-English speakers so it does have bilingual staff and multiple Sentara Language Line Devices. Dr. Richards said that around 40% of HCPS families are eligible to use the clinic.

Mayor Reed said that the partnership shows that Harrisonburg is living up to the mantra of being the Friendly City.

“What is really touching me is how we are making a focused effort to meet our families where they are. So that’s what makes me proud to be Mayor of Harrisonburg and proud of my hometown,” she said.

The Clinic at the Community Care Center has been operating since October. Sentara also has plans to launch a Sentara Mobile Care vehicle to provide direct primary care, to the area in a more flexible and convenient format in the near future.

