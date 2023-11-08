Leila Longcor wins Rockingham County District 4 Supervisor race

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, Leila Longcor was elected as the next District 4 Supervisor in Rockingham County, the Republican defeated Independent Jared Cromer to win the seat that has been held by the retiring Bill Kyger since 1988.

Longcor is a longtime Valley Realtor, a Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership Board Member, and a member of the Rockingham County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee.

With 6 of 7 precincts reporting late Tuesday night Longcor had won with over 55% of the vote.

She had 2,491 votes to Cromer’s 1,929. In a previous interview with WHSV Longcor said her top priority if elected would be to address concerns about rapid growth and development in Rockingham County.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.