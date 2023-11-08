Shenandoah County preparing to open Wellness Center

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County is gearing up to open its new Wellness Center on December 1. The county purchased the old Valley Health Fitness Center in Woodstock for $2.9 million over the summer.

For the past few months, the county has been renovating the inside of the facility. One of the big reasons for that is that the wellness center will also be the new home of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“We were always operating in moose banquet halls, rescue squad basements, parking lots, and people’s private locations. So to have a home that is truly Parks and Recreation’s home is going to be a nice blessing to us and allow us to offer more offerings to our customers,” said Shenandoah County Parks and Rec Director Jered Hoover.

The facility will have the same workout equipment and a similar setup to the Valley Health Fitness Center. The plan is for the county-run wellness center to have the same hours, operating from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

“All of these are subject to change, we’re going to take a poll among the members when they register for membership. We’ll ask them some generic questions and see if they’re favorable to different times whether it be longer hours on Saturday or open on Sunday. We want to make it work for the members and the people in the community,” said Hoover.

Memberships to the wellness center have not yet been offered for purchase as the county is working to finalize what the fees will be.

“We’re working to get a nice sweet spot for the membership fee in place so we get folks back in the door. We don’t want to overprice ourselves, we don’t want to undercut ourselves, so I think a fair price is important to our constituents, to the members of the county, and we’re working to get there,” said Hoover.

Shenandoah County will fully fund the first seven months of the wellness center’s operations but the hope is that it will eventually be self-sustaining.

“We are hoping that the memberships help drive and fund the facility long term. We know obviously it’s a stepping stone to that as well you don’t get them all in there at the first crack. So we’re hoping within a year or two we get to where we need to be where things are kind of self-supportive,” said Hoover.

Hoover said that the county is looking forward to being able to offer county residents something that hasn’t been available since the Valley Health Fitness Center closed in February.

“Having a place to go whether it’s socializing, whether it’s taking care of your personal wellness, whether it’s a fitness class of some sort, I think having all those options for someone whether you’re an existing member of our community or someone looking to move here it brings a new dynamic to my department,” he said.

