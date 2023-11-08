Shopping kicks off for the Toy Convoy season

Cream of the Crop
By Julian Bussells
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are just around the corner, and members from the Salvation Army, Harrisonburg Honda and WHSV were at the Walmart in Dayton purchasing toys for the upcoming Toy Convoy. Toys included in the shopping spree were board games, action figures, and stuffed animals.

Harrisonburg Honda presented the Salvation Army with a check for $5,000 to help buy toys for infants all the way up to preteens.

“We have a lot of kids to shop for and a lot of things that they need,” said Rose Swartz of Harrisonburg Honda, “and we just want to make everybody happy on Christmas morning that we can help, so that’s why we do it.”

More shopping will be taking place for Toy Convoy tomorrow morning at the Walmart’s in Staunton and Waynesboro.

