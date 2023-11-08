Cream of the Crop
Staunton precinct on track after morning voting machine mixup

Election officers were alarmed that there was a problem when machines kept showing error...
Election officers were alarmed that there was a problem when machines kept showing error messages.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A few voting equipment machines to scan ballots were delivered to the wrong precinct in Staunton. Election officers were on site when it happened and worked to get the situation figured out.

Election officers say they were alarmed that there was a problem when the machines were showing error messages, which reportedly affected less than 10 ballots as the exchange was processing.

Staunton’s Chair for the Electoral Board, Shannon Grogg, has been working elections for ten years and says elections can have roadblocks.

“Every election is going to have its roadblock. This was today’s. We were able to solve that quickly by 7 AM this morning. Get everything back up and running, and every vote was able to be tallied and counted,” Grogg said.

Grogg said her team of the electoral board and election officials are at the polls from beginning to end.

According to the Staunton Voting Registrar, the urgency to correct the problem came because each ballot scanner was programmed to only read for the assigned precinct. Officers shuffling to get voting equipment where it needed to be was completed in the first hour of polls being opened.

“All the volunteers here, really do sacrifice their day to be here to make sure that everybody can vote. The electoral board, every electoral official that’s inside the precinct. — we’re all here to serve you, and to make sure that your vote counts,” Grogg said.

Grogg said the morning mixup won’t have any impact on voters. According to the Staunton Electoral Board, all ballots were counted and able to run through the machines.

