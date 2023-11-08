Taxpayer assistance center re-opens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Taxpayer Assistance Center has re-opened on North Coalter Street.

Lauren Winebrenner, an IRS spokesperson, said the Inflation Reduction Act funding allowed new staff to be hired for Taxpayer Assistance Centers to reopen.

“With the Inflation Reduction Act funding, the IRS has been able to hire customer service representatives, not only for over the phone, but in these taxpayer assistance centers across the country,” said Winebrenner.

She said the IRS is trying to provide taxpayers with more choices to get assistance.

”We encourage our tax payers to come to our website at irs.gov or call us on the phone. Sometimes people want that face to face help, so when that is not an option it can make people feel limited in their choices,” said Winebrenner.

Winebrenner said the taxpayer assistance program offers in-person with basic law question.

“They can help people make payments or make payment arrangements. They can also help people apply for what we call an identity protection pin, which can help protect people from identity theft when it comes to their tax return, it can also help you some tax forms or for some basic tax law questions,” said Winebrenner.

Winebrenner said it cannot provide tax preparation services, and you have to make an appointment to visit.

