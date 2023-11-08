Two Moorefield men sentenced for drug trafficking crimes, DoJ says.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two men from Moorefield, West Virginia were sentenced for alleged methamphetamine trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. (DOJ)

According to the DoJ, 37-year-old Steven Ray Davy Jr. was sentenced to 14 year in federal prison for 10 counts involving methamphetamine trafficking and firearms. 41-year-old Eric Wayne Baker was sentenced to 52 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the DoJ.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Davy and Baker were working with others to sell methamphetamine in Hardy County, and a search warrant at Davy’s home uncovered methamphetamine, pills containing fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, several firearms, and a video surveillance system. During a traffic stop, officers say they found methamphetamine inside Baker’s vehicle.

