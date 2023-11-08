Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Two Moorefield men sentenced for drug trafficking crimes, DoJ says.

(U.S. Department of Justice)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two men from Moorefield, West Virginia were sentenced for alleged methamphetamine trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. (DOJ)

According to the DoJ, 37-year-old Steven Ray Davy Jr. was sentenced to 14 year in federal prison for 10 counts involving methamphetamine trafficking and firearms. 41-year-old Eric Wayne Baker was sentenced to 52 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the DoJ.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Davy and Baker were working with others to sell methamphetamine in Hardy County, and a search warrant at Davy’s home uncovered methamphetamine, pills containing fentanyl, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, several firearms, and a video surveillance system. During a traffic stop, officers say they found methamphetamine inside Baker’s vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Allen and Sabrina Knott, the owners of Knott’s Roofing were found guilty of 94 combined counts...
Knott’s Roofing owners convicted on 94 counts in construction fraud case

Latest News

USDA offers disaster programs to Rockingham and Page County farmers
Election officers were alarmed that there was a problem when machines kept showing error...
Staunton precinct on track after morning voting machine mixup
Community Center staff will offer community meals each day and host a variety of...
Adagio House prepares community center for support-need people and caregivers
USDA offers disaster programs to Rockingham and Page County farmers
Staunton precinct on track after morning voting machine mixup