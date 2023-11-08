Cream of the Crop
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car Tuesday at 4:42 p.m.

Police say they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the University City Blvd. parking lot, where they found the two dead people.

The parking lot is across from the Virginia Tech campus.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims have not been released.

