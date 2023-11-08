Cream of the Crop
Virginia House and Senate Results

(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV followed several races for the Virginia House of Delegates, and different districts in the state Senate. These are the results.

Virginia House of Delegates District 36

Republican Ellen Campbell defeated Democrat Randall Wolf with 100% of the precincts reporting.

Virginia House of Delegates District 34

Republican Tony Wilt was elected to represent District 34, defeating Democrat Esther Nizer with 100% of the precincts reporting.

Virginia Senate District 2

Republican Mark Obenshain was elected to the state Senate with 70% percent of the votes, and 100% of the precincts reporting.

Virginia Senate District 3

Republican Christopher Head defeated Democrat Jade Harrison for a chance to represent Virginia Senate District 3, with 92% of the precincts reporting.

You can see all the election results on the WHSV homepage.

