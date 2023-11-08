Virginia Tech student predicts election outcomes with over 95% accuracy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Virginia Tech has spent the last year working on forecasting and predicting the results of the 2023 election.

While forecasting started out as a hobby in 2017, it has now turned into a career.

Chaz Nuttycombe is a senior majoring in political science at Virginia Tech. His predictions in the last few years have been 95% to 97% accurate.

He sat down with WDBJ7 ahead of the 2023 Virginia Election results to share his forecasting.

”The State Senate, I think, should go to the Democrats, unless Republicans overperform and they pull off some upsets, and some pretty big upsets,” Nuttycombe said. “The House of Delegates is pretty close, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Republicans won it, but we have Democrats in a slight favorite in the forecast.”

The Associated Press reported the Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House.

Nuttycombe uses campaign finances, state legislative election data and candidate information to forecast legislative results. He explained he enjoys making his hobby into a career.

”I like creating something and bringing people together to create something really cool,” Nuttycombe said. “The fact that I get to do something like that, a passion of mine, is really exciting and it’s really fun.”

Nuttycombe says the website brings in revenue from donors and subscribers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.