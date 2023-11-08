Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Tech student predicts election outcomes with over 95% accuracy

Chaz Nuttycombe started his career of election forecasting in 2017
Chaz Nuttycombe started his career of election forecasting in 2017(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Virginia Tech has spent the last year working on forecasting and predicting the results of the 2023 election.

While forecasting started out as a hobby in 2017, it has now turned into a career.

Chaz Nuttycombe is a senior majoring in political science at Virginia Tech. His predictions in the last few years have been 95% to 97% accurate.

He sat down with WDBJ7 ahead of the 2023 Virginia Election results to share his forecasting.

”The State Senate, I think, should go to the Democrats, unless Republicans overperform and they pull off some upsets, and some pretty big upsets,” Nuttycombe said. “The House of Delegates is pretty close, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Republicans won it, but we have Democrats in a slight favorite in the forecast.”

The Associated Press reported the Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House.

Nuttycombe uses campaign finances, state legislative election data and candidate information to forecast legislative results. He explained he enjoys making his hobby into a career.

”I like creating something and bringing people together to create something really cool,” Nuttycombe said. “The fact that I get to do something like that, a passion of mine, is really exciting and it’s really fun.”

Nuttycombe says the website brings in revenue from donors and subscribers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Waynesboro Police Department
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro
VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
All lanes reopen on I-81 after fire, VDOT says
Court Generic
Pendleton County man indicted on felony sexual abuse, prosecutor says

Latest News

Rebekah Page Hearn is challenging incumbent John Ward
Augusta County School Board Riverheads District Race
Timothy Swortzel and Mykell Alleman competing for the Augusta County School Board Wayne...
Augusta County School Board Wayne District Race
voting stickers
Voter turnout at Staunton voting location
Nick Collins is being challenged by Sharon Griffin
Augusta County School Board North River District Race
Virginia House and Senate Results