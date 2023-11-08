Voter turnout at Staunton voting location

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Voter turnout was steady at the Ward 4, the Seventh Day Adventist Church on North Coalter Street in Staunton, according to an election worker.

As of 5:24 p.m., 766 ballots cast were at that polling place alone.

On the ballot this election season for the City of Staunton was a State Senate Race, House of Delegates Race, Soil and Water Conservation Director, Headwaters District, and a special election for Staunton City Council.

