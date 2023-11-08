Wayne District Supervisor election race wrap-up

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Scott Seaton is looking to serve a second term on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

As of Nov. 7, Seaton held a commanding 67% of the vote. He said the numbers do not lie and transparency is what the voters want.

“I think they want transparency and all the numbers stand and it really does show that they really want transparency,” Seaton said. “We’ll see how the board responds to it as a whole. I think this is a good lesson for all of us to see what voters want.”

After speaking with his challenger, Higgs said the board will continue to vote 6-1 against Seaton, even if his censure is lifted in December.

