What’s next for the Augusta County School Board?

Augusta County Public Schools Administrative Offices
Augusta County Public Schools Administrative Offices(WVIR)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - In Augusta County there were four school board seats up for reelection.

Incumbents John Ward and Timothy Swortzel won against their challengers. Challenger Sharon Griffin won against Nick Collins, who served on the board for over 20 years and is the current chair.

Vice Chair Donna Wells said everything will remain as it is until the end of December.

“Our first meeting in January we will re-organize, We will elect a new chair and a new Vice Chair,” said Wells.

Mike Lawson, who rain unopposed this year, said next steps for the board is to prepare for Griffin to transition onto the board.

“We will also be preparing for upcoming things in the first quarter that is usually when we discuss budget and go through the budget to set for the next year,” said Lawson.

Lawson said the first year on the school board can be a big learning curve.

“The second year you have an idea of what to expect coming up, like the timing of things that are seasonal. Budget, and things that you do for the school system during the year by quarter,” said Lawson.

Griffin will not be officially seated on the board until January. Wells said she will be brought up to speed on what is going and what might be continued into the new year.

“The new board member will be attending a number of orientations to familiar herself with the Augusta County school system, with all the different departments,” said Wells.

Griffin said she is excited to be elected to the school board.

“It is just very exciting to think that I will get to work on the issues I care so much about. A lot of work ahead but I am excited to be able to do it,” said Griffin.

Griffin said she wants to improve communication with parents and has encouraged parents to reach out.

“If you have an issue and you talked to your school administrator and you do not understand please contact me and I will try to help make this clear for you,” said Griffin.

Lawson thanked Nick Collins for his service on the board and as chair, and Collins congratulated Griffin on being elected to the school board.

