Winter weather preparations ahead of the cold season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With summer a distant memory and Fall quickly fading, it’s almost time to be prepared for cold temperatures and winter precipitation as the holidays and winter quickly approach.

Having a list of things to do, whether that’s around the house or to prepare your car, are a great way to be ready for the cold season.

Fall weather can bring wind, fog, rain, floods, wildfires, & winter weather.



👉@Readygov can help you prepare for various weather conditions, emergencies, and disasters!



Visit https://t.co/E5q0A7lHPR for safety and preparedness tips! pic.twitter.com/BrMOkj5Z0f — FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) November 1, 2023

Several agencies, including FEMA and the National Weather Service, have checklists readily available online to prepare your home when temperatures begin to get cold and stay cold into winter.

It’s important to remember that tasks inside and outside your home should be completed as fall begins to wind down and temperatures are still relatively warm. Easy maintenance such as cleaning gutters, checking for drafts, and properly storing hoses or outdoor equipment will be beneficial when winter finally ends and Spring arrives into the new year.

Not only does this save time from completing these tasks at a later date, but it can also save money and keep damages from occuring when snow or ice begin to accumulate around your home in the heart of winter. Also, proper storage or winterization of equipment and tools can save money from repurchasing items in the Spring that may not make it through the cold.

Follow these fall home maintenance tips to prepare your home for the coming winter months. Get fall home maintenance tips from Travelers. https://t.co/19jjsl0yBg — Christopher M. Laskey, CPIA (@cmlaskey) October 31, 2023

In addition to home preparation, it’s equally important to prepare your car for the winter months. Never travel without checking the forecast, properly inflating your tires, and packing an emergency kit in the event you become stranded on the side of the road. The National Weather Service also has a preparation guide as to what should be included in any emergency car kit and how to travel safely.

Finally, the Virginia Department of Transportation offers a list of tips that can be useful to life saving when bad weather strikes during a trip. Those can be found here.

As always, you can find your local forecast on the WHSV Weather App, or at WHSV.com under the weather tab located here!

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.