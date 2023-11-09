Augusta County Board of Supervisors tables animal ordinances after hearing more from residents

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since March, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has discussed and tried to fix the county’s animal ordinances. Wednesday night, the item was on their agenda again.

After discovering they had been illegally charging fines for 30 years, the board is looking to update specific codes.

County Code Sections 5-12, 5-21, 5-22, and 5-51 are what were on the agenda, but a resident who spoke at Wednesday’s public hearing wanted to look at animal ordinances as a whole.

She spoke for more than an hour, going through different codes, penalties and fines as they relate to Augusta County animal ordinances and Virginia animal laws.

“I want this whole region to be lawful and legitimate on how we handle folks and their pets and personal property,” the speaker said.

The thoroughness of her presentation led the board to table this issue.

She said Virginia has comprehensive animal laws, but she said not all of Augusta County’s animal ordinances are in line with the Commonwealth’s.

The county is also working with neighboring localities in Staunton and Waynesboro to coordinate the animal ordinances as they all share a shelter.

“This has portions that don’t follow Virginia Code, and I think would put our ACO at risk and our owners at risk and potentially us at risk if we charge things that aren’t part of Virginia Code,” Scott Seaton, Wayne District Supervisor said.

The board was unanimous in its decision to table the ordinances at the meeting.

Supervisors said they plan to take time and review these ordinances with legal counsel.

The animal ordinances will be back on the Board of Supervisors agenda at a later date.

