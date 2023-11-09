Blue Ridge Free clinic discusses rise in congenital syphilis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC and other public health officials are sending an urgent warning about a significant increase in congenital syphilis in the U.S.

New data released this week revealed there were 3,700 babies born with syphilis in 2022, which was more than 10 times the number in 2012. Staff with the Blue Ridge Free Clinic said although syphilis is not a disease they treat often, many of the clinic’s pregnant patients who come in for care have never had a screening.

“We are seeing a lot of women who are coming to our area who have not had any prenatal care. Some are seven or even eight months pregnant. And so if they’ve not had any prenatal care then there’s been no screening for syphilis in the early stages, and so by the time that they deliver it’s possible there could have been transmission of syphilis to their baby,” BRFC executive director Susan Adamson said.

BRFC primarily works with underserved populations including low-literacy and low-income residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The CDC highlights that a reason for the rapid increase in congenital syphilis is barriers to timely testing and treatment of the disease such as lack of insurance or limited health care access.

Blood tests can screen for syphilis, and treatment is commonly done through penicillin injections.

Adamson said the clinic works with OBGYN services in the area to get pregnant patients the care and treatment they need as soon as possible. She added early treatment is vital as syphilis can attack different parts of the body including, the skin, liver, and brain.

“Once it’s diagnosed it’s something we can get a handle on pretty quickly. However, if it’s not treated early on it can go into the later stages where there’s permanent damage potentially in the adults for neurosyphilis or other organs in the body, and certainly with a baby that would be tragic because there’s no way to turn back neurologic damage,” Adamson said.

In response to the increase of the disease around the country, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services has established the National Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis Syndemic Federal Taskforce to address the syndemic of syphilis and congenital syphilis, reduce their rates, promote health equity, and share resources with impacted communities.

