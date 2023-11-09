Cream of the Crop
Crown Point Community completes phase one of construction

Crown Point Community’s owners cutting celebrating finishing phase one of their community.
By Ty Powell
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -A ribbon cutting marked the end of phase one for Crown Point Living. The neighborhood will provide housing for people 55 and older.

Crown Point’s Co-Owner, Andy Piplico, said the idea of building a senior community stemmed from a personal experience.

“It actually all started with my mother. She called me one afternoon and said “I just can’t do this anymore. And I said, “Can’t do what ma?” She said, “I can’t live alone, I need to move to a community with people my own age.” Piplico said.

Piplico said the family-owned community was built with two major ideas in mind.

“One, we’ll build a community that presents a lifestyle to our residents. With a lot of amities, a lot of activities. A lot of things they can get engaged in. and number two, let’s build nice properties, big homes, big apartments, townhouses, cottages, give them a lot of choices.” Piplico said.

He said this is just the beginning of the community’s infrastructure.

Next, they plan to build townhomes and cottages.

