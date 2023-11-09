Firefighters working to gain control over the Pendleton County wildfire

BRANDYWINE, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters made major progress toward controlling the Heavener Ridge wildfire in Pendleton County on Thursday. The fire in the George Washington National Forest was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 7; the blaze’s cause is still under investigation.

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service Reported that around 900 acres were affected by the fire but firefighters made major progress through the day on November 7th. The USFS is optimistic that the worst of the fire is behind it.

So much today. Severe drought now in part of the Valley.

Just spoke with Stephanie, the PIO of the Heavener Ridge fire in Pendleton.



Updated acreage ~900 acres, "No number yet on containment but FF made good progress Wednesday"

Photos: Rick Gillespie pic.twitter.com/F7cjockL65 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 9, 2023

The fire has been burning on Heavener Mountain about three miles east of Brandywine. The resources being used to fight the fire included approximately 70 firefighters and support staff including two 20-person crews, 2 dozers, 1 Type -6 engine, a UAS Drone Module, and a large helicopter with a water bucket.

About 70 firefighters have been battling the blaze and despite Thursday’s weather with gusty winds, things took a turn for the better.

“Overnight the fire laid down pretty good for us and conditions have been right today. The crews state that they’ve gotten the upper hand on it and if conditions remain as they currently are they may have this thing knocked down and tightly managed by the end of the day. I doubt that means completely extinguished but they’ll certainly have it well contained and under control.” said Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie.

Earlier in the week the conditions made fighting the fire tough but the change in the weather and the hard work of firefighters got things under control.

“Winds at times were a struggle, they created difficulties but it appears that we had the right number of personnel to handle this,” said Gillespie.

Once the fire is completely contained crews will continue to patrol the perimeter of the blaze and look to extinguish any hotspots before finishing their work.

“During the aftermath, the fire departments will start organizing and cleaning their equipment and getting ready for the next fire call whatever that may be. We can always hope that it’s not going to be another wildfire but the reality is we need a lot of moisture in the area,” said Gillespie.

You can find the latest updates from the USFS at the link below:

The USFS has also implemented a Stage 1 fire restriction on the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest due to the fire and ongoing drought. The restrictions that are now in place are below:

Building, attending, maintaining or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site is prohibited on National Forest lands effective from November 9, 2023, through December 31,2023.

Visitors igniting and maintaining campfires within developed recreation sites should use caution and make sure that all campfires are fully extinguished before leaving their site. Campfires should not be left unattended.

Open fires may not be ignited or maintained at any dispersed recreation site, including along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, within the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest. This includes all wood, charcoal, coal or other solid-fuel open-air fires. Fires may be maintained within metal rings, burn pits, or grills within developed recreation sites. Propane and other fuel-powered camp stoves are still permitted.

This fire restriction has been implemented due to dry conditions, high fire danger, and little chance of significant rain in the immediate forecast.

Per Rick Gillespie with Pendleton Co-- the Heavener Ridge fire is nearing homes on Weaver Road. Quote: "Crews have created a line and doing a back burn in this area and have heavy manpower on it at this hour."

This is encroaching on private land now. No evacs still pic.twitter.com/xuqbSG6Ezo — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.