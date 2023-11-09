Holy Toledo! Second-half outburst leads to 60-49 win over JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team fell to Toledo 60-49 on Wednesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes jumped out to a 33-13 lead at halftime but where held to only 16 points in the second half on 4 of 27 shooting. Kseniia Kozlova led JMU with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Annalicia Goodman contributed with nine points.

Sophia Wiard paced Toledo with 14 points. Quinesha Lockett had 13 points and Jessica Cook contributed with 11 for the Rockets.

JMU hits the road for the first time this season on Saturday when they’re at Xavier.

