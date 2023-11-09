Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Holy Toledo! Second-half outburst leads to 60-49 win over JMU

Toledo defeats James Madison 60-49
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team fell to Toledo 60-49 on Wednesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes jumped out to a 33-13 lead at halftime but where held to only 16 points in the second half on 4 of 27 shooting. Kseniia Kozlova led JMU with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Annalicia Goodman contributed with nine points.

Sophia Wiard paced Toledo with 14 points. Quinesha Lockett had 13 points and Jessica Cook contributed with 11 for the Rockets.

JMU hits the road for the first time this season on Saturday when they’re at Xavier.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Virginia House and Senate Results
Two people found dead in car near Virginia Tech campus
Rick Gillespie, Emergency Services Coordinator, says the fire is at the base of the Shenandoah...
USFS battling wildfire in Pendleton County

Latest News

National Signing Day Graphic
National Signing Day: Class of 2024
Former WVU head coach Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins speaks on resignation, departure from WVU
James Madison fans hold up signs, urging the NCAA to grant the football program bowl...
James Madison writes letter to NCAA, requests relief from transition rules
James Madison head coach Mark Byington looks on from the sideline during a basketball game...
Edwards helps James Madison beat No. 4 Michigan State 79-76 in overtime