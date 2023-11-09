Much cooler into the weekend

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds and cooling fast into the evening behind the front. Cooling west to east. Winds gradually let up with sunset and by late evening for the ridges. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and chilly. Lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and much cooler to start the day with temperatures into the 40s. We’re fighting dry air early. A few spotty showers and drizzle by mid morning from the south and west behind our cold front. Most of the rain will be light, some showers may be steadier into late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and cooling with any rain. With cooler temperatures in the ridges there will be some wet snowflakes mixing in for parts of the mountains. Even outside of the mountains, don’t be surprised to see some sleet mixing in at times. Rainfall will be minimal but needed. Anywhere from 0.01 to 0.20″ for most and highest amounts up to about 0.25″.

Any moisture dries out by early to mid-afternoon. Clearing west to east gradually late day. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s. In the 30s for the mountains. Decreasing clouds into the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Chilly for football. Partly cloudy overnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early but dry and chilly with temperatures rising into the 30s. A day where it takes temps a while to rise. Mostly sunny and cool, eventually afternoon highs into the low to mid 50s. Cooling fast later in the afternoon. Mostly clear into the evening and chilly with temperatures dropping quickly into the 40s.Mostly clear overnight and cold. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. A chilly afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and mostly sunny for the day. Some high clouds with a passing system to our south but staying dry. Clearing into the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. A clear and cold night with overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: An abundance of sunshine to start the day but cold. Temperatures into the 30s. Sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear and chilly into the evening. Temperatures dropping through the 40s. Clear and cold overnight. Lows into the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine early and cold with temperatures into the 30s. Sunny for the afternoon with highs into the mid to upper 50s. Clear into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Cold overnight with lows into the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to start the day. Cold with temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day, just a few clouds into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Clear overnight and cold with lows into the 30s.

