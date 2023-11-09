National Good Turn Across America food drive returns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -You may have noticed a door hanger on your doorstep.

The Boys Scouts of America–National Good Turn Across America food drive is back and the local Shenandoah Area group will be scouting for nonperishable foods in the community.

Saturday was distribution day and the scouts will place door hangers all over the community as a reminder.

The scouts will return to the community this weekend to collect the neighborhood donations.

Robert Garrett, Boys Scouts of America Shenandoah Council CEO, said this is the biggest food drive they have all year.

“This one is huge. Our council alone picks up about ten thousand pounds of food, to help stock local food pantries throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley. So, that’s a lot of food.” Garrett said.

Garret said the food drive is a character-building experience for the scouts.

“This gives them a chance to give back to their local communities. To help support those people who are hungry, and less fortunate than themselves. It allows them to learn self-reliance and what’s like to be in somebody else shoes.” Garrett said.

The boys will pick up the food Next Saturday, November 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.