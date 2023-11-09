National Signing Day: Class of 2024

Cream of the Crop
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - As high school athletes from The Shenandoah Valley make the college selections, WHSV Sports will recognize all student athletes on this page through the duration of the school year.

Be sure to check back on this page as more students make their college commitments.

If you see a name missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the student’s name, the sport they play, where they plan to play collegiately, and a picture of the student athlete signing their letter of intent.

Broadway

Bransen Hensley: West Virginia - Baseball

Bransen Hensley signs with West Virginia baseball

Eastern Mennonite School

Macy Smith: St. Bonaventure - Basketball

Macy Smith signs with St. Bonaventure women's basketball

Strasburg

Sarah Drooger: VCU - Soccer

Sarah Drooger signs with VCU women's soccer

Ryan Slonaker: Virginia Tech - Golf

Ryan Slonaker signs with Virginia Tech golf program

