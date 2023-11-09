National Signing Day: Class of 2024
Nov. 9, 2023
(WHSV) - As high school athletes from The Shenandoah Valley make the college selections, WHSV Sports will recognize all student athletes on this page through the duration of the school year.
If you see a name missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the student’s name, the sport they play, where they plan to play collegiately, and a picture of the student athlete signing their letter of intent.
Broadway
Bransen Hensley: West Virginia - Baseball
Eastern Mennonite School
Macy Smith: St. Bonaventure - Basketball
Strasburg
Sarah Drooger: VCU - Soccer
Ryan Slonaker: Virginia Tech - Golf
