National Signing Day: Class of 2024

(WHSV) - As high school athletes from The Shenandoah Valley make the college selections, WHSV Sports will recognize all student athletes on this page through the duration of the school year.

Be sure to check back on this page as more students make their college commitments.

If you see a name missing and would like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com with the student’s name, the sport they play, where they plan to play collegiately, and a picture of the student athlete signing their letter of intent.

Broadway

Bransen Hensley: West Virginia - Baseball

Eastern Mennonite School

Macy Smith: St. Bonaventure - Basketball

Strasburg

Sarah Drooger: VCU - Soccer

Ryan Slonaker: Virginia Tech - Golf

