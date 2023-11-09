New River Gorge Fire is Spreading

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday. This fire is called the Steep Valley Fire and according to the New River Gorge National Park:

The War Ridge Campground is currently closed. Hunters and visitors should avoid the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas until further notice.

According to National Park Service (NPS) spokesperson, the fires are currently spanning more than a thousand acres, up from 800 acres on Wednesday.

A collection of images from last night, shot from Grandview Overlook in the @NewRiverNPS of the #steepvalleyfire



As of noon today, 800 acres burned with zero containment. #wvwx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/ap12PnT25X — Billy Bowling  𝕏 (@babowling12) November 8, 2023

The spokesperson said there is a “confined, containment suppression strategy in place to keep firefighters safe.”

Additional crews from the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service arrived on Thursday to assist. There is also a helicopter from Elkins being used to ensure there are no threats to life or property.

Currently, the NPS spokesperson is urging visitors to avoid the War Ridge area of the park.

Currently watching an uncontained wildfire within @NewRiverNPS from Grandview Overlook. Estimated over 150 acres and growing with winds picking up currently.



📍New River Gorge, WV pic.twitter.com/ZKyWdtsXmo — Billy Bowling  𝕏 (@babowling12) November 7, 2023

Additional information about this fire will be updated through this site:

