New River Gorge Fire is Spreading

Wildfire burning in the National Park in West Virginia
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday. This fire is called the Steep Valley Fire and according to the New River Gorge National Park:

  • The War Ridge Campground is currently closed. Hunters and visitors should avoid the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas until further notice.

According to National Park Service (NPS) spokesperson, the fires are currently spanning more than a thousand acres, up from 800 acres on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said there is a “confined, containment suppression strategy in place to keep firefighters safe.”

Additional crews from the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service arrived on Thursday to assist. There is also a helicopter from Elkins being used to ensure there are no threats to life or property.

Currently, the NPS spokesperson is urging visitors to avoid the War Ridge area of the park.

Additional information about this fire will be updated through this site:

Steep Valley Fire: New River Gorge
The wildfires in Fayette County were spanning roughly 800 acres along the New River Gorge as of...

